Tokyo Olympics: पहले दौर में हार के साथ मुक्केबाज आशीष का सफर समाप्त 

TOUGH LUCK 🙌🏻



Playing his maiden #Olympics @OLyAshish put up a great fight but went down against 🇨🇳's E Tuoheta 0-5 in 75 kg at @Tokyo2020 to end his campaign in Tokyo. #RingKeBaazigar#boxing#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/OH3zRlFGUo