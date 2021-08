Tennis: बार्टी और ओलंपिक गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट जेवरेव सिनसिनाटी ओपन के फाइनल में

A pair of two-point sequences told the story of @ashbarty's 6-2, 7-5 win against Angelique Kerber in Cincinnati, writes @joeldrucker.



By adding to her Wimbledon victory over Kerber, Barty is now 6-0 in semifinals this year. ️‍🔥 #CincyTennishttps://t.co/KtkzUmnOpN