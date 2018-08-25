Asian Games: तजिंदरपाल ने जीता गोल्ड मेडल, राष्ट्रपति से लेकर पीएम मोदी तक पूरे देश ने दी बधाइयां

भारत के शॉटपुट खिलाड़ी तजिंदरपाल सिंह तूर ने सातवें दिन का पहला गोल्ड और 18वें एशियाई खेलों का सातवां गोल्ड मेडल जीता। तजिंदर ने 20.75 मीटर फेंककर नेशनल रिकॉर्ड और गेम्स रिकॉर्ड दोनों एक साथ तोड़ दिए। तजिंदरपाल की इस बड़ी कामियाबी पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद सहित देश के कई हस्तियों ने उन्हें बधाइयां दीं।

भारतीय नौ सेना में काम करने वाले पंजाब के मोगा जिले के तजिंदरपाल ने पिछले साल एशियाई चैम्पियनशिप में रजत पदक जीता था। वह गोल्ड कोस्ट राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में हालांकि निराशाजनक तौर पर आठवें स्थान पर रहे थे। तजिंदर के गोल्ड जीतने के बाद राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट किया, 'तजिंदरपाल सिंह तूर हमें आप पर गर्व है। गेम्स रिकॉर्ड के साथ गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के लिए आपको बहुत बधाई। पूरे भारत को आपकी इस कामियाबी पर बहुत गर्व है।'

Proud of you, Tajinderpal Singh Toor! Congratulations on winning the Gold medal with a record throw of 20.75m in Men's shot put at the #AsianGames2018. India is very proud of your exemplary accomplishment. Keep it up! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 25, 2018

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी तजिंदर को बधाई देते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'तजिंदरपाल सिंह तूर को गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के लिए ढेरों बधाई। हमें गर्व है कि उन्होंने एशियन गेम्स में नया रिकॉर्ड कायम किया।' भारतीय पूर्व विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने अपने अनोखे स्टाइल में लिखा, 'तजिंदरपाल सिंह तूर कर दिया विरोधियों को चूर! गोल्ड मेडल जीतने और नया रिकॉर्ड बनाने के लिए आपको बधाई।'

A historic Gold and a new record!



Congratulations to Tejender Pal Singh Toor for winning the prestigious Gold medal in the Shot put event at the @asiangames2018. Proud of him for setting a new Asian Games record as well. pic.twitter.com/19Ccik3ovi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2018

नीचे पढ़िए कैसे लोगों ने तजिंदरपाल सिंह को बधाई दी:

Tajinderpal Singh Toor , kar Diya opponents ko choor.

Congratulations for the Gold and a Games Record throw of 20.75m . Very proud of your accomplishment.#AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/c9v5sJ5F3G — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 25, 2018

What an amazing effort by Tajinderpal Singh Toor who has won the Gold Medal with a record throw in the Men’s Shot Put event at the Asian Games. The entire nation is proud of him. Congratulations to him! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 25, 2018

Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinches 7th Gold 🥇for India 🇮🇳 in #AsianGames2018, with a National Record throw of 20.75m in Men's Shot Put!



Extremely proud of this extraordinary performance, Tajinder! 👏



Many Congratulations to you! 👍 pic.twitter.com/afk1zpv8OY — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 25, 2018

Congratulations Tajinderpal Singh Toor on the stellar performance and a much deserved Gold. We are all so proud of you. pic.twitter.com/4Mb5Kuu12t — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 25, 2018

Double Congratulations to our Moga boy Tajinderpal Singh Toor for setting a new National Record in the Men’s shot put throw event and winning the Gold Medal in #AsianGames2018 . Proud of you! pic.twitter.com/VTH6Bo3ojG — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 25, 2018

From a silver in the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships to finishing 8th at 2018 CWG Games to now a record breaking Gold, we are all extremely proud of you Tajinderpal Singh Toor. Best wishes always. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/DdVCHLf9Zs — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 25, 2018