Asian Games: तजिंदरपाल ने जीता गोल्ड मेडल, राष्ट्रपति से लेकर पीएम मोदी तक पूरे देश ने दी बधाइयां

तजिंदरपाल की इस बड़ी कामियाबी पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद सहित देश के कई हस्तियों ने उन्हें बधाइयां दीं।

Tajinder Pal Singh gold in asian games 2018(photo - AFP)

भारत के शॉटपुट खिलाड़ी तजिंदरपाल सिंह तूर ने सातवें दिन का पहला गोल्ड और 18वें एशियाई खेलों का सातवां गोल्ड मेडल जीता। तजिंदर ने 20.75 मीटर फेंककर नेशनल रिकॉर्ड और गेम्स रिकॉर्ड दोनों एक साथ तोड़ दिए। तजिंदरपाल की इस बड़ी कामियाबी पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद सहित देश के कई हस्तियों ने उन्हें बधाइयां दीं।

भारतीय नौ सेना में काम करने वाले पंजाब के मोगा जिले के तजिंदरपाल ने पिछले साल एशियाई चैम्पियनशिप में रजत पदक जीता था। वह गोल्ड कोस्ट राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में हालांकि निराशाजनक तौर पर आठवें स्थान पर रहे थे। तजिंदर के गोल्ड जीतने के बाद राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट किया, 'तजिंदरपाल सिंह तूर हमें आप पर गर्व है। गेम्स रिकॉर्ड के साथ गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के लिए आपको बहुत बधाई। पूरे भारत को आपकी इस कामियाबी पर बहुत गर्व है।' 

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी तजिंदर को बधाई देते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'तजिंदरपाल सिंह तूर को गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के लिए ढेरों बधाई। हमें गर्व है कि उन्होंने एशियन गेम्स में नया रिकॉर्ड कायम किया।' भारतीय पूर्व विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने अपने अनोखे स्टाइल में लिखा, 'तजिंदरपाल सिंह तूर कर दिया विरोधियों को चूर! गोल्ड मेडल जीतने और नया रिकॉर्ड बनाने के लिए आपको बधाई।'

नीचे पढ़िए कैसे लोगों ने तजिंदरपाल सिंह को बधाई दी:

 

 

 

 

 

 

