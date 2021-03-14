अमेरिका के महान बॉक्सर रहे मार्विन हेगलर का 66 साल की उम्र में निधन

मुक्केबाजी के इतिहास के महानतम मिडिलवेट मुक्केबाजों में शुमार मर्विन हेगलर का शनिवार को निधन हो गया। हेगलर 66 बरस के थे। हेगलर की पत्नी केन ने फेसबुक के जरिए इस दिग्गज मुक्केबाज के निधन की जानकारी दी।
केन ने लिखा, 'मुझे माफ कीजिए, मुझे एक दुखद घोषणा करनी है। दुर्भाग्य से आज मेरे पति मार्वलस मर्विस का यहां न्यू हैंपशर में उनके घर पर निधन हो गया। हमारा परिवार आग्रह करता है कि इस मुश्किल के समय में आप हमारी निजता का सम्मान करेंगे।'
Man. Rest In Peace, “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler. A boxing legend. An icon. One of the very best. And one half of one of the greatest rounds in the history of any fight sport. Damn. pic.twitter.com/vAGG9L2Kgc— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 14, 2021
Saddened to hear about the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler. One of the greatest to ever step in the ring! #RIPMarvelous pic.twitter.com/RNgVym0CdC— Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) March 14, 2021
He was a no frills solid man, who brought a lunch pale filled with power, guts, pride, will, talent and character. And he fought everyone, anytime, anywhere. And he was great. He was Marvin Hagler. R. I. P. Champ. #marvinhagler— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) March 14, 2021
