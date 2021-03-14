DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   खेल   ›   अमेरिका के महान बॉक्सर रहे मार्विन हेगलर का 66 साल की उम्र में निधन

अमेरिका के महान बॉक्सर रहे मार्विन हेगलर का 66 साल की उम्र में निधन

marvin hagler

मुक्केबाजी के इतिहास के महानतम मिडिलवेट मुक्केबाजों में शुमार मर्विन हेगलर का शनिवार को निधन हो गया। हेगलर 66 बरस के थे। हेगलर की पत्नी केन ने फेसबुक के जरिए इस दिग्गज मुक्केबाज के निधन की जानकारी दी।

केन ने लिखा, 'मुझे माफ कीजिए, मुझे एक दुखद घोषणा करनी है। दुर्भाग्य से आज मेरे पति मार्वलस मर्विस का यहां न्यू हैंपशर में उनके घर पर निधन हो गया। हमारा परिवार आग्रह करता है कि इस मुश्किल के समय में आप हमारी निजता का सम्मान करेंगे।'

 

