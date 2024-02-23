Photos: रांची टेस्ट में आकाशदीप ने इंग्लैंड पर किया अटैक, डेब्यू मैच में ही छाया ये पेसर
Akash Deep Photos: आकाशदीप ने 23 फरवरी को टेस्ट क्रिकेट में डेब्यू किया और पहले तीन विकेट उन्हीं को मिले। उन्होंने जैक क्रॉली, बेन डकेट और ओली पोप को आउट किया...Vikash Gaur
pti02-23-2024-000036a-0 jpg
Ranchi: India's Akash Deep celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett on the first day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI02_23_2024_000036A)
pti02-23-2024-000031b-0 jpg
Ranchi: India's Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the first day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI02_23_2024_000031B)