Photos: रांची टेस्ट में आकाशदीप ने इंग्लैंड पर किया अटैक, डेब्यू मैच में ही छाया ये पेसर

Ranchi: India's Akash Deep celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett on the first day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI02_23_2024_000036A)