Photos: रांची टेस्ट में आकाशदीप ने इंग्लैंड पर किया अटैक, डेब्यू मैच में ही छाया ये पेसर

Photos: रांची टेस्ट में आकाशदीप ने इंग्लैंड पर किया अटैक, डेब्यू मैच में ही छाया ये पेसर

Akash Deep Photos: आकाशदीप ने 23 फरवरी को टेस्ट क्रिकेट में डेब्यू किया और पहले तीन विकेट उन्हीं को मिले। उन्होंने जैक क्रॉली, बेन डकेट और ओली पोप को आउट किया...

Vikash Gaur
Photos: रांची टेस्ट में आकाशदीप ने इंग्लैंड पर किया अटैक, डेब्यू मैच में ही छाया ये पेसर1/7

akash deep

Photos: रांची टेस्ट में आकाशदीप ने इंग्लैंड पर किया अटैक, डेब्यू मैच में ही छाया ये पेसर2/7

pti02-23-2024-000036a-0 jpg

Ranchi: India's Akash Deep celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett on the first day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI02_23_2024_000036A)

Photos: रांची टेस्ट में आकाशदीप ने इंग्लैंड पर किया अटैक, डेब्यू मैच में ही छाया ये पेसर3/7

india-england-cricket-19 jpg

India's Akash Deep, third left, celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi, India, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Photos: रांची टेस्ट में आकाशदीप ने इंग्लैंड पर किया अटैक, डेब्यू मैच में ही छाया ये पेसर4/7

pti02-23-2024-000031b-0 jpg

Ranchi: India's Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the first day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI02_23_2024_000031B)

Photos: रांची टेस्ट में आकाशदीप ने इंग्लैंड पर किया अटैक, डेब्यू मैच में ही छाया ये पेसर5/7

akash deep mother

Photos: रांची टेस्ट में आकाशदीप ने इंग्लैंड पर किया अटैक, डेब्यू मैच में ही छाया ये पेसर6/7

ani-20240222148-0 jpg

Ranchi, Feb 22 (ANI): India's Akash Deep arrives for a practice session on the eve of the 4th Test match against England, at JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Photos: रांची टेस्ट में आकाशदीप ने इंग्लैंड पर किया अटैक, डेब्यू मैच में ही छाया ये पेसर7/7

correction-cricket-eng-presser-7 jpg

आकाशदीप के पिता और कुछ ही दिनों के बाद उनके बड़े भाई का निधन हो गया था। इस वजह से वे तीन साल क्रिकेट से दूर रहे, लेकिन चाचा और मां ने उनको फिर से क्रिकेट खेलने की सपोर्ट किया और वे आज सितारे बन गए हैं।

