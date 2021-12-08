कोरोना ::::: फाइजर का टीका ओमीक्रोन पर कम कारगर

फाइजर का टीका ओमीक्रोन पर कम कारगर

रिपोर्ट

- टीके की दोनों खुराक लेने वाले व संक्रमित होने वालों में प्रतिरोधक क्षमता अधिक बनी

- ओमीक्रोन स्वरूप में अब तक लगभग 50 बार हो चुके हैं बदलाव

जोहानिसबर्ग (द.अफ्रीका), एजेंसी

फाइजर का कोविड-19 रोधी टीका कोरोना वायरस के नए स्वरूप ओमीक्रोन के खिलाफ आंशिक सुरक्षा प्रदान करता है। एक प्रयोगशाला के अध्ययन में यह बात सामने आई है। हालांकि, इस अध्ययन का अभी विशेषज्ञों ने मूल्यांकन नहीं किया है। मंगलवार को इसे वेबसाइट मेडरेक्सिव पर साझा किया गया।

अध्ययन में यह भी पाया गया कि उन लोगों में काफी प्रतिरोधक क्षमता अधिक बनी, जिन्होंने टीके की दोनों खुराक ली थी और जो संक्रमित हो चुके थे। ओमीक्रोन की पहचान सबसे पहले दक्षिण अफ्रीका के वैज्ञानिकों ने की थी। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (डब्ल्यूएचओ) ने इसे चिंताजनक स्वरूप माना है। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि इस स्वरूप में लगभग 50 बार बदलाव हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 32 बदलाव स्पाइक प्रोटीन वाले हिस्से में हुए हैं जिसके जरिये वायरस इंसानों की कोशिकाओं में प्रवेश करता है।

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के अफ्रीका स्वास्थ्य अनुसंधान संस्थान के कार्यकारी निदेशक प्रोफेसर विलेम हानेकोम ने कहा, इन महत्वपूर्ण प्रयोगशाला डेटा के नैदानिक ​​प्रभावों की पुष्टि करना जरूरी है। ऐसा अनुमान है कि टीकों से इस स्वरूप के खिलाफ कम सुरक्षा मिल पाएगी। उन्होंने कहा, महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि अधिकांश टीका निर्माता इस बात से सहमत हैं कि मौजूदा टीके अब भी गंभीर बीमारी और ओमीक्रोन से मौत होने के डर के खिलाफ कारगर हैं। इसलिए जरूरी है कि सभी लोग टीके लगवाएं।

एसीई2 की मदद से शरी में प्रवेश करता है ओमीक्रोन

अनुसंधानकर्ताओं ने इस बात की जांच की कि क्या कोविड-19 रोधी फाइजर एमआरएनए टीका वायरस के नए स्वरूप ओमीक्रोन के खिलाफ कारगर है या नहीं। क्या उसे मानव कोशिकाओं को संक्रमित करने लिए एंजियोटिन्सिन कन्वर्टिंग एंजाइम (एसीई) 2 रिसेप्टर की जरूरत है। एसीई-2 रिसेप्टर्स एक तरह का एंजाइम है, जो मानव शरीर के हृदय, फेफड़े, धमनियों, गुर्दे और आंत में कोशिका की सतह से जुड़ा होता है। यही मानव शरीर में वायरस के प्रवेश होने का जरिया बनता है। शोधकर्ताओं ने पाया है कि ओमीक्रोन को मानव शरीर में दाखिल होने के लिए एसीई2 की जरूरत पड़ती है।

टीके लेने के तुरंत बाद असर ज्यादा

अध्ययन में यह भी पाया गया है कि पहले से संक्रमित लोगों के टीका लगने के तुरंत बाद लिए नमूनों में संक्रमण के खिलाफ उसका असर काफी अधिक दिखा। वहीं, केवल टीका लेने वालों पर इसका असर 41 गुना कम दिखा।

UPDATE 6-Studies suggest Pfizer shot may protect only partially against Omicron

Reuters

(Adds German antibody blood analysis)

By Michael Erman

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant can partially evade

protection from two doses of Pfizer and partner

BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, the research head of a

laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in South

Africa said on Tuesday.

But the study showed that blood from people who had received

two doses of the vaccine and had a prior infection was mostly

able to neutralize the variant, suggesting that booster doses of

the vaccine could help to fend off infection.

Alex Sigal, a professor at the institute, said on Twitter

there was a very large drop in neutralization of the Omicron

variant relative to an earlier strain of COVID-19.

A separate lab test by virologist Sandra Ciesek of the

University Hospital Frankfurt painted a somewhat bleaker

picture.

Exposing the blood of vaccinated individuals to different

virus variants, she found that the ability to mount an antibody

response to Omicron in people who had three shots of

BioNTech/Pfizer was up to 37 times lower than the response to

Delta.

An antibody response to Omicron half a year after a two-shot

regimen of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or a mixed course of

AstraZeneca/BioNTech was not even measurable, Ciesek added.

She posted only selected findings on Twitter https://twitter.com/CiesekSandra/status/1468465347519041539

and the university said the paper had not yet been published.

The set of data underscores that it makes sense to develop

a vaccine that is adapted to Omicron, Chiesek tweeted, adding

that no conclusion could be drawn about protection against

severe disease.

The Omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa last

month, has triggered alarms globally of another surge in

infections, with more than two dozen countries from Japan to the

United States reporting cases.

The World Health Organization classified it on Nov. 26 as a

variant of concern, but said there was no evidence to support

the need for new vaccines specifically designed to tackle the

Omicron variant with its many mutations.

Sigal's lab tested blood from 12 people who had been

vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine,

according to a manuscript posted on the website for his lab. The

preliminary data in the manuscript has not yet been peer

reviewed.

Blood from five out of six people who had been vaccinated as

well as previously infected with COVID-19 still neutralized the

Omicron variant, the manuscript said.

These results are better than I expected. The more

antibodies you got, the more chance you'll be protected from

Omicron, Sigal said on Twitter.

He said the lab had not tested the variant against blood

from people who had received a booster dose, because they are

not available in South Africa yet.

According to the manuscript, the lab observed a 41-fold

decline in levels of neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron

variant.

Sigal said on Twitter that figure is likely to be adjusted

after his lab does more experiments.

While neutralizing antibodies are an indicator of the body's

immune response, scientists believe other kinds of cells such as

B-cells and T-cells are also stimulated by the vaccines and help

protect against the effects of the coronavirus.

The preliminary data does not indicate that the vaccine is

less able to prevent severe illness or death. While lab tests

are under way, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said last week we think

it's likely that people will have substantial protection against

severe disease caused by Omicron .

There is not significant data yet on how vaccines from

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and other drugmakers

hold up against the new variant. All the manufacturers,

including Pfizer and BioNTech, are expected to release their own

data within weeks.

BioNTech's Sahin told NBC News on Tuesday that the drugmaker

has data coming on Wednesday or Thursday.

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on

Tuesday that preliminary evidence indicates that Omicron likely

has a higher degree of transmissibility but is less severe.

He said the United States was doing its own tests to

determine the protectiveness of the current vaccines and expects

results sometime next week.

Umer Raffat, an analyst for Evercore ISI, cautioned against

reading too much into a single study, noting there has been

significant variability in measuring declines in antibody levels

in previous lab studies.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in

New Jersey, Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Shounak

Dasgupta, Lisa Shumaker, Peter Cooney, Kim Coghill and Nick

Macfie)