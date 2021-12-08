कोरोना ::::: फाइजर का टीका ओमीक्रोन पर कम कारगर
फाइजर का टीका ओमीक्रोन पर कम कारगर
रिपोर्ट
- टीके की दोनों खुराक लेने वाले व संक्रमित होने वालों में प्रतिरोधक क्षमता अधिक बनी
- ओमीक्रोन स्वरूप में अब तक लगभग 50 बार हो चुके हैं बदलाव
जोहानिसबर्ग (द.अफ्रीका), एजेंसी
फाइजर का कोविड-19 रोधी टीका कोरोना वायरस के नए स्वरूप ओमीक्रोन के खिलाफ आंशिक सुरक्षा प्रदान करता है। एक प्रयोगशाला के अध्ययन में यह बात सामने आई है। हालांकि, इस अध्ययन का अभी विशेषज्ञों ने मूल्यांकन नहीं किया है। मंगलवार को इसे वेबसाइट मेडरेक्सिव पर साझा किया गया।
अध्ययन में यह भी पाया गया कि उन लोगों में काफी प्रतिरोधक क्षमता अधिक बनी, जिन्होंने टीके की दोनों खुराक ली थी और जो संक्रमित हो चुके थे। ओमीक्रोन की पहचान सबसे पहले दक्षिण अफ्रीका के वैज्ञानिकों ने की थी। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (डब्ल्यूएचओ) ने इसे चिंताजनक स्वरूप माना है। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि इस स्वरूप में लगभग 50 बार बदलाव हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 32 बदलाव स्पाइक प्रोटीन वाले हिस्से में हुए हैं जिसके जरिये वायरस इंसानों की कोशिकाओं में प्रवेश करता है।
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के अफ्रीका स्वास्थ्य अनुसंधान संस्थान के कार्यकारी निदेशक प्रोफेसर विलेम हानेकोम ने कहा, इन महत्वपूर्ण प्रयोगशाला डेटा के नैदानिक प्रभावों की पुष्टि करना जरूरी है। ऐसा अनुमान है कि टीकों से इस स्वरूप के खिलाफ कम सुरक्षा मिल पाएगी। उन्होंने कहा, महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि अधिकांश टीका निर्माता इस बात से सहमत हैं कि मौजूदा टीके अब भी गंभीर बीमारी और ओमीक्रोन से मौत होने के डर के खिलाफ कारगर हैं। इसलिए जरूरी है कि सभी लोग टीके लगवाएं।
--
एसीई2 की मदद से शरी में प्रवेश करता है ओमीक्रोन
अनुसंधानकर्ताओं ने इस बात की जांच की कि क्या कोविड-19 रोधी फाइजर एमआरएनए टीका वायरस के नए स्वरूप ओमीक्रोन के खिलाफ कारगर है या नहीं। क्या उसे मानव कोशिकाओं को संक्रमित करने लिए एंजियोटिन्सिन कन्वर्टिंग एंजाइम (एसीई) 2 रिसेप्टर की जरूरत है। एसीई-2 रिसेप्टर्स एक तरह का एंजाइम है, जो मानव शरीर के हृदय, फेफड़े, धमनियों, गुर्दे और आंत में कोशिका की सतह से जुड़ा होता है। यही मानव शरीर में वायरस के प्रवेश होने का जरिया बनता है। शोधकर्ताओं ने पाया है कि ओमीक्रोन को मानव शरीर में दाखिल होने के लिए एसीई2 की जरूरत पड़ती है।
--
टीके लेने के तुरंत बाद असर ज्यादा
अध्ययन में यह भी पाया गया है कि पहले से संक्रमित लोगों के टीका लगने के तुरंत बाद लिए नमूनों में संक्रमण के खिलाफ उसका असर काफी अधिक दिखा। वहीं, केवल टीका लेने वालों पर इसका असर 41 गुना कम दिखा।
UPDATE 6-Studies suggest Pfizer shot may protect only partially against Omicron
Reuters
(Adds German antibody blood analysis)
By Michael Erman
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant can partially evade
protection from two doses of Pfizer and partner
BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, the research head of a
laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in South
Africa said on Tuesday.
But the study showed that blood from people who had received
two doses of the vaccine and had a prior infection was mostly
able to neutralize the variant, suggesting that booster doses of
the vaccine could help to fend off infection.
Alex Sigal, a professor at the institute, said on Twitter
there was a very large drop in neutralization of the Omicron
variant relative to an earlier strain of COVID-19.
A separate lab test by virologist Sandra Ciesek of the
University Hospital Frankfurt painted a somewhat bleaker
picture.
Exposing the blood of vaccinated individuals to different
virus variants, she found that the ability to mount an antibody
response to Omicron in people who had three shots of
BioNTech/Pfizer was up to 37 times lower than the response to
Delta.
An antibody response to Omicron half a year after a two-shot
regimen of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or a mixed course of
AstraZeneca/BioNTech was not even measurable, Ciesek added.
She posted only selected findings on Twitter https://twitter.com/CiesekSandra/status/1468465347519041539
and the university said the paper had not yet been published.
The set of data underscores that it makes sense to develop
a vaccine that is adapted to Omicron, Chiesek tweeted, adding
that no conclusion could be drawn about protection against
severe disease.
The Omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa last
month, has triggered alarms globally of another surge in
infections, with more than two dozen countries from Japan to the
United States reporting cases.
The World Health Organization classified it on Nov. 26 as a
variant of concern, but said there was no evidence to support
the need for new vaccines specifically designed to tackle the
Omicron variant with its many mutations.
Sigal's lab tested blood from 12 people who had been
vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine,
according to a manuscript posted on the website for his lab. The
preliminary data in the manuscript has not yet been peer
reviewed.
Blood from five out of six people who had been vaccinated as
well as previously infected with COVID-19 still neutralized the
Omicron variant, the manuscript said.
These results are better than I expected. The more
antibodies you got, the more chance you'll be protected from
Omicron, Sigal said on Twitter.
He said the lab had not tested the variant against blood
from people who had received a booster dose, because they are
not available in South Africa yet.
According to the manuscript, the lab observed a 41-fold
decline in levels of neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron
variant.
Sigal said on Twitter that figure is likely to be adjusted
after his lab does more experiments.
While neutralizing antibodies are an indicator of the body's
immune response, scientists believe other kinds of cells such as
B-cells and T-cells are also stimulated by the vaccines and help
protect against the effects of the coronavirus.
The preliminary data does not indicate that the vaccine is
less able to prevent severe illness or death. While lab tests
are under way, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said last week we think
it's likely that people will have substantial protection against
severe disease caused by Omicron .
There is not significant data yet on how vaccines from
Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and other drugmakers
hold up against the new variant. All the manufacturers,
including Pfizer and BioNTech, are expected to release their own
data within weeks.
BioNTech's Sahin told NBC News on Tuesday that the drugmaker
has data coming on Wednesday or Thursday.
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on
Tuesday that preliminary evidence indicates that Omicron likely
has a higher degree of transmissibility but is less severe.
He said the United States was doing its own tests to
determine the protectiveness of the current vaccines and expects
results sometime next week.
Umer Raffat, an analyst for Evercore ISI, cautioned against
reading too much into a single study, noting there has been
significant variability in measuring declines in antibody levels
in previous lab studies.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in
New Jersey, Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta, Lisa Shumaker, Peter Cooney, Kim Coghill and Nick
Macfie)