पश्चिम बंगाल: घर में मिले एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों के शव, जांच जारी

पश्चिम बंगाल के दक्षिण दिनाजपुर जिले में एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों के शव आज उनके घर पर मिले। पुलिस ने कहा कि, "एक शव को लटका हुआ पाया गया और अन्य लोगों के सिर में चोटें आईं। पहला नजर में हत्या और उसके बाद आत्महत्या का मामला लगता है। आगे की जांच जारी है।" मामले में अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा की जी रही है।
West Bengal: Bodies of five people of the same family found today at their residence in Dakshin Dinajpur district.— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020
"One body was found hanging & others had head injuries. Prima facie seems to be a case of murder & subsequent suicide. Further probe is on," say Police pic.twitter.com/tmeQbCCcgw