Weather Alert: देश के इन इलाकों में अगले 2 दिनों तक हो सकती बारिश, बढ़ेगी ठंड और प्रदूषण से भी राहत के आसार

Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over & adjoining areas of entire Delhi, Gurugram, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat, Sohana (Haryana) during next 2 hrs (issued at 0400 IST): IMD pic.twitter.com/kTwlclwgz1