द कश्मीर फाइल्स पर फिर भिड़ंत, अग्निहोत्री ने थरूर को कहा- दिवंगत पत्नी का तो ख्याल करते...

Dear @ShashiTharoor! Your callousness towards #KashmiriHindus genocide is tragic.If nothing else at least for #Sunanda’s sake who was a Kashmiri herself you should show some sensitivity towards #KashmiriPandits & not feel victorious about a country banning #TheKashmirFiles! 💔 https://t.co/YwEsgYWgc4 pic.twitter.com/b7XRL46tIG