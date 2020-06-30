'फ्रांस के वित्त मंत्री से राजनीतिक महत्व के मुद्दों पर हुई बात'

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने कहा कि फ्रांस के वित्त मंत्री जीन-यवेस ले ड्रियन के साथ व्यापक चर्चा में समकालीन सुरक्षा और राजनीतिक महत्व के मुद्दों को कवर किया गया। स्वास्थ्य और विमानन में COVID से संबंधित चुनौतियों के समाधान के लिए सहमति हुई। यूएनएससी में मजबूत समर्थन के लिए उनका धन्यवाद किया, हम एक साथ काम करने के लिए तत्पर हैं।
Wide-ranging discussion with French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian. Covered issues of contemporary security & political importance. Agreed to address COVID-related challenges in health & aviation. Thanked him for strong support in UNSC, look forward to working together: EAM S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/4LDDOov20y— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020