30 जून, 2020|2:23|IST

देश

'फ्रांस के वित्त मंत्री से राजनीतिक महत्व के मुद्दों पर हुई बात'

foreign minister s jaishankar ani twitter pic

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने कहा कि फ्रांस के वित्त मंत्री जीन-यवेस ले ड्रियन के साथ व्यापक चर्चा में समकालीन सुरक्षा और राजनीतिक महत्व के मुद्दों को कवर किया गया। स्वास्थ्य और विमानन में COVID से संबंधित चुनौतियों के समाधान के लिए सहमति हुई। यूएनएससी में मजबूत समर्थन के लिए उनका धन्यवाद किया, हम एक साथ काम करने के लिए तत्पर हैं।

 

