देश

मालेगांव ब्लास्ट: आरोपियों पर कोर्ट नाराज, कहा- हफ्ते में कम से कम एक बार हों पेश

sadhvi pragya

मुंबई की विशेष एनआईए अदालत ने मालेगांव ब्लास्ट के सभी आरोपियों को कोर्ट के सामने सप्ताह में कम से कम एक बार पेश होने का आदेश दिया है। इस मामले में प्रज्ञा ठाकुर, कर्नल प्रसाद पुरोहित और अन्य आरोपी हैं। कोर्ट मामले की अगली सुनवाई 20 मई को करेगा।

