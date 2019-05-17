मालेगांव ब्लास्ट: आरोपियों पर कोर्ट नाराज, कहा- हफ्ते में कम से कम एक बार हों पेश

मुंबई की विशेष एनआईए अदालत ने मालेगांव ब्लास्ट के सभी आरोपियों को कोर्ट के सामने सप्ताह में कम से कम एक बार पेश होने का आदेश दिया है। इस मामले में प्रज्ञा ठाकुर, कर्नल प्रसाद पुरोहित और अन्य आरोपी हैं। कोर्ट मामले की अगली सुनवाई 20 मई को करेगा।

Special NIA court in Mumbai directs all accused of Malegaon 2008 blast case to remain present before the court atleast once a week.Accused include Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and others.Court expressed displeasure over their absence in courtroom. Next hearing on May 20 pic.twitter.com/CSqSPX0zyy