तीसरी लहर की आहट? 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 45 हजार नए मामले, एक्टिव केस भी 4 लाख के करीब

India reports 45,352 new #COVID cases, 34,791 recoveries & 366 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry; recovery rate at 97.45%



Active cases: 3,99,778

Total recoveries: 3,20,63,616

Death toll: 4,39,895



Total vaccination: 67,09,59,968 pic.twitter.com/1p6womc7fI