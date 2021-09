India reports 28,591 new #COVID19 cases, 34,848 recoveries, and 338 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,32,36,921

Active cases: 3,84,921

Total recoveries: 3,24,09,345

Death toll: 4,42,655



Total vaccination: 73,82,07,378 (72,86,883 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/6JoT6wJkPC