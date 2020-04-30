 DA Image
30 अप्रैल, 2020|10:53|IST

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   देश   ›   Rishi Kapoor Death: जिंदगी की जंग हार गए ऋषि कपूर, राहुल गांधी बोले- भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए यह सप्ताह भयानक

Rishi Kapoor Death: जिंदगी की जंग हार गए ऋषि कपूर, राहुल गांधी बोले- भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए यह सप्ताह भयानक

बॉलीवुड के जाने माने एक्टर ऋषि कपूर का आज 67 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया। कैंसर से लड़ रहे ऋषि कपूर को लेकर कल रात खबर आई थी कि सांस लेने में परेशानी के कारण  उनको एचएन रिलाइंस फाउंडेशन हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया है। एक दिन पहले अभिनेता इरफान खान और अब ऋषि की मौत की खबर आने से देश सन्न रह गया है। लोग इस खबर पर तेजी से प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे है। इस कड़ी में राजनेताओं के रिएक्शन भी आना शुरू हो गए हैं।

कांग्रेस का पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कपूर की मृत्यु पर दुख जाहिर किया। उन्होंने लिखा- भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए यह एक भयानक सप्ताह है, जिसमें एक और दिग्गज अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर का निधन हो गया है। एक अद्भुत अभिनेता, पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी विशाल प्रशंसकों के साथ, उन्हें बहुत याद किया जाएगा। इस दुख की घड़ी में उनके परिवार, मित्रों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना।

केंद्रिय सूचना प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने भी ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर दुख जताया। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा ऋषि कपूर के जाने पर शॉक्ड हूं। वह केवल एक अच्छे अभिनेता थे बल्कि एक अच्छे इंसान भी थे। परिवार, दोस्त और फैन्स को संवेदनाएं।

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह बोले-  जाने माने फिल्म अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर के निधन से दुखी हूं। उन्होंने अपने अनमोल अंदाज और अदाकारी से अपने प्रशंसकों के दिलों में खास जगह बनाई। दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदना उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। शांति।

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल बोले- अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर के आकस्मिक निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ। उन्होंने अपने पूरे करियर में भारतीयों की कई पीढ़ियों का मनोरंजन किया। कितना भयानक नुकसान हुआ है। शोकग्रस्त परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदना। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।

राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने ट्वीट किया- अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर के असामयिक निधन के बारे में सुनकर दुख हुआ। उन्हें बहुत याद किया जाएगा। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले! भगवान उनके परिवार, दोस्तों और प्रशंसकों को शक्ति दे!

राजस्थान के उपमुख्यमंत्री ऋषि कपूर के निधन की खबर से गहरा दुख हुआ। वह हर भारतीयों के दिल और दिमाग में हमेशा एक स्टार बने रहेंगे। स्क्रीन पर अपनी अदाकारी से लाखों लोगों को खुश करने वाला आनंद तुलना से परे है। मेरी प्रार्थना है कि उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले, ओम शांति

 

