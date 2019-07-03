DA Image

राहुल गांधी ने ली लोकसभा चुनाव में हार की जिम्मेदारी, ट्वीट किया ये लेटर

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने बुधवार को एक पत्र जारी करके लोकसभा चुनाव (LokSabha Elections 2019) में पार्टी को मिली हार की जिम्मेदारी ली है। राहुल गांधी ने पत्र में लिखा है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी के अध्यक्ष के रूप में मैं 2019 के चुनावों की हार के लिए जिम्मेदार हूं। हमारी पार्टी के भविष्य के विकास के लिए जवाबदेही महत्वपूर्ण है। मैंने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है।

