पंजाब: लुधियाना में फैक्ट्री का लिंटल गिरने से एक की मौत, 10 घायल

पंजाब के लुधियाना के गियासपुरा डाबा में आज एक फैक्ट्री का लिंटल गिरने से एक की मौत हो गई। इसके अलावा 10 लोग घायल हो गए हैं और उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है। अब तक 36 लोगों को बचाया गया है। एनडीआरएफ, एसडीआरएफ, पुलिस और जिला प्रशासन मौके पर मौजूद हैं और बचाव और राहत अभियान जारी है। मामले में अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा की जा रही है।
Punjab: One dead, 10 injured & hospitalised after the lintel of a factory collapsed in Giaspura Daba, Ludhiana today. 36 people have been rescued till now. NDRF, SDRF, Police, and district administration are present at the spot and carrying out rescue & relief operation. pic.twitter.com/tkZ4a0WsXL— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021