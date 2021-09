#WATCH | Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat cleans shoes of devotees, sweeps the floor of Nanakmatta Gurudwara near Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand



On Sept 1, he announced to sweep the floor of a gurudwara for referring to Punjab party functionaries as "Panj Pyare" pic.twitter.com/MvK97dtbNT