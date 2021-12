केरल में नेताओं की मौत पर सियासत, भाजपा और एसडीपीआई का एक-दूसरे पर आरोप

This Smiling man whom you see in the photo is no more smiling ..for he has been hacked to death by goons in Kerala today morning.

He’s #RenjithSreenivasan , the OBC Morcha Secretary of @BJP4Keralam



Rightly said “Wherever there’s left, nothing is left of humanity”



ॐ शान्ति 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lGGmbwLNGr