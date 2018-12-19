DA Image

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज: जम्मू-कश्मीर में राज्यपाल शासन के बाद अब लागू होगा राष्ट्रपति शासन
मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर होम केस: सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ सीबीआई ने चार्जशीट दाखिल की
हरियाणा नगर निगम चुनाव रिजल्ट 2018: BJP का सभी 5 सीटों पर कब्जा, CM खट्टर बोले-सरकार की नीतियों की जीत
हिन्दुस्तान एक्सक्लूसिव: प्रशांत किशोर ने कहा, NDA को सबसे ज्यादा बढ़त बिहार में मिलेगी | टैप कर पढ़ें पूरा इंटरव्यू
ब्रेकअप से टूटीं नेहा कक्कड़, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को किया पहचानने से इंकार
पासवान के बेटे चिराग बोले-NDA गठबंधन नाजुक मोड़ पर, बात नहीं बनी तो...
IPL AUCTION 2019:वरुण चक्रवर्ती को 20 लाख की थी उम्मीद, मिले 8.4 करोड़
मैं ऐसा प्रधानमंत्री नहीं था जो प्रेस से घबराता हो : मनमोहन सिंह
किसानों का कर्ज माफी पर PM मोदी के विरोध में 8-9 जनवरी हड़ताल का ऐलान
मायावती के जन्मदिन पर विपक्षी दलों का जमावड़ा संभव, तैयारियां शुरू
होमदेश

चुनाव में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने पर कांग्रेस EVM का नतीजा स्वीकार कर लेती है : पीएम मोदी

चुनाव में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने पर कांग्रेस स्वीकार करती है EVM का नतीजा: मोदी

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को पुडुचेरी और तमिलनाडु में बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं से बात की। पीएम मोदी ने कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि हर चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस ईवीएम का मुद्दा उठाती है। 

पीएम ने कहा कि इसे लेकर वह सिर्फ संदेह का माहौल बनाने की कोशिश कर रही है। लेकिन अगर कांग्रेस चुनाव में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करती है तो वो ईवीएम का नतीजा अपना लेती है।

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के आलोकतांत्रिक व्यवहार का सही जवाब लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करना है। लोकतंत्र के लिए सूचना और जागरूकता महत्वपूर्ण है। हमें कांग्रेस और इसके खतरनाक खेलों के बारे में लोगों को सूचित करना चाहिए।

प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने लगातार चुनाव आयोग पर हमला बोला है। हालांकि, जब उसी चुनाव आयोग ने ऐसा नतीजा दिया जो उन्हें पसंद था तब उन्हें ठीक लगा।

  Web Title:pm narendra modi says before every election they begin to make noise about evm

पहला टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
बांग्लादेश129/10(19.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज130/2(10.5)
वेस्ट इंडीज ने बांग्लादेश को 8 विकटों से हराया
Mon, 17 Dec 2018 12:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टेस्ट
श्रीलंका(282),287/3
vs
न्यूजीलैंड578/10
न्यूजीलैंड ओर श्रीलंका के बीच मैच ड्रॉ
Sat, 15 Dec 2018 03:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज198/9(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश202/2(38.3)
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 8 विकटों से हराया
Fri, 14 Dec 2018 11:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टेस्ट
ऑस्ट्रेलिया(326),243
vs
भारत(283),140/10
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को 146 रनों से हराया
Fri, 14 Dec 2018 07:50 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
