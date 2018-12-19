चुनाव में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने पर कांग्रेस EVM का नतीजा स्वीकार कर लेती है : पीएम मोदी

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को पुडुचेरी और तमिलनाडु में बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं से बात की। पीएम मोदी ने कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि हर चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस ईवीएम का मुद्दा उठाती है।

पीएम ने कहा कि इसे लेकर वह सिर्फ संदेह का माहौल बनाने की कोशिश कर रही है। लेकिन अगर कांग्रेस चुनाव में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करती है तो वो ईवीएम का नतीजा अपना लेती है।

PM in interaction with BJP Karyakartas of Tamil Nadu&Puducherry: Before every election they begin to make noise about EVMs, trying to create an atmosphere of doubt. However after elections, if Congress performs well they seem to accept results that have come out of the same EVM. pic.twitter.com/QH1Abm8WLj