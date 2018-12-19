चुनाव में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने पर कांग्रेस EVM का नतीजा स्वीकार कर लेती है : पीएम मोदी

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को पुडुचेरी और तमिलनाडु में बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं से बात की। पीएम मोदी ने कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि हर चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस ईवीएम का मुद्दा उठाती है।
पीएम ने कहा कि इसे लेकर वह सिर्फ संदेह का माहौल बनाने की कोशिश कर रही है। लेकिन अगर कांग्रेस चुनाव में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करती है तो वो ईवीएम का नतीजा अपना लेती है।
PM in interaction with BJP Karyakartas of Tamil Nadu&Puducherry: Before every election they begin to make noise about EVMs, trying to create an atmosphere of doubt. However after elections, if Congress performs well they seem to accept results that have come out of the same EVM. pic.twitter.com/QH1Abm8WLj— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018
PM in interaction with BJP Karyakartas of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: The perfect answer to undemocratic behavior of Congress is to strengthen democracy. Information&awareness are important for democracy. We should keep people informed about Congress & its dangerous games. pic.twitter.com/Pl6jC0VGyE— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के आलोकतांत्रिक व्यवहार का सही जवाब लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करना है। लोकतंत्र के लिए सूचना और जागरूकता महत्वपूर्ण है। हमें कांग्रेस और इसके खतरनाक खेलों के बारे में लोगों को सूचित करना चाहिए।
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने लगातार चुनाव आयोग पर हमला बोला है। हालांकि, जब उसी चुनाव आयोग ने ऐसा नतीजा दिया जो उन्हें पसंद था तब उन्हें ठीक लगा।