गुजरात चुनाव:PM मोदी का ट्वीट-गुजरात की जनता लेगी मेरे अपमान का बदला

गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए दूसरे दौर का प्रचार अभियान मंगलवार को समाप्त हो गया। चुनाव प्रचार में पूरा दमखम लगाने वाले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने प्रचार खत्म होने के बाद ट्विटर के सहारे गुजरात की जनता से भावनात्मक अपील की। उन्होेंने गुजरात की जनता को उन्हें अपार प्यार देने के लिए आभार जताते हुए भाजपा को वोट देने की अपील की। उन्होंने गुजरात की जनता से ट्वीट के माध्यम से कहा कि चुनाव में भाजपा की जीत राज्य के उज्जवल भविष्य की गारंटी है।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'गुजरात चुनाव के लिए प्रचार अभियान का अंत हो गया है। करीब साढ़े तीन साल के बाद मुझे गुजरात के कोने-कोने की में इतने बड़े पैमाने पर यात्रा करने और लोगों का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त करने का मौका मिला। मेरी इस यात्रा के दौरान पूरे गुजरात के लोगों से मुझे जिस तरह का प्‍यार मिला वैसा मुझे पिछले 40 साल के सार्वजनिक जीवन में कभी नहीं मिला। इस लगाव और प्‍यार की वजह से ही मैं अपना पूरा समय भारत के विकास में लगा पा रहा हूं।'

With the Government of India and Government of Gujarat working together, the strength rises manifold. This 1+ 1 is not 2 but 11 and together we will take Gujarat to new heights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

No Gujarati will let go off a golden opportunity of development of our youth and coming generations. Victory of BJP is a guarantee for a bright future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

I am devoting my life for the betterment of crores of people of Gujarat and India. Have been fortunate to always get your blessings. I am sure you will continue to bless us in these elections too by voting for BJP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

गुजरात की जनता लेगी मेरे अपमान का बदला

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, 'मैं अपने गुजरात के भाइयों-बहनों से आग्रह करता हूं कि वे 14 दिसंबर को रिकॉर्ड संख्‍या में जाकर मतदान करें। मैं गुजरात की जनता से भाजपा को बहुमत देने और पूरे राज्‍य के हर पोलिंग बूथ पर जीत दिलाने का अनुरोध करता हूं।मेरे विरोधियों ने गुजरात, उसकी तरक्‍की और मेरे बारे में जिस तरह का झूठ फैलाया, मैं उसकी कल्‍पना भी नहीं कर सकता था। इससे हर गुजराती के दिल को ठेंस पहुंची है।मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि गुजरात की जनता विपक्ष के झूठ का जवाब देगी और मेरे अपमान का बदला लेगी।'



Campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 ends. After three and a half years, I got the honour to travel across the length and breadth of Gujarat to seek the blessings of the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

During my travels across Gujarat, the level of affection I have received from the people is unparalleled in my 40 years of public life. This affection gives me strength and motivates me to devote all my time for India’s development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

I urge my sisters and brothers of Gujarat to vote in record numbers on the 14th. I call upon the people of Gujarat to not only give the BJP an overwhelming majority but also ensure that BJP wins in every polling booth across the state. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017