गुजरात चुनाव:PM मोदी का ट्वीट-गुजरात की जनता लेगी मेरे अपमान का बदला

PM Narendra Modi

गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए दूसरे दौर का प्रचार अभियान मंगलवार को समाप्त हो गया। चुनाव प्रचार में पूरा दमखम लगाने वाले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने प्रचार खत्म होने के बाद ट्विटर के सहारे गुजरात की जनता से भावनात्मक अपील की। उन्होेंने गुजरात की जनता को उन्हें अपार प्यार देने के लिए आभार जताते हुए भाजपा को वोट देने की अपील की। उन्होंने गुजरात की जनता से ट्वीट के माध्यम से कहा कि चुनाव में भाजपा की जीत राज्य के उज्जवल भविष्य की गारंटी है। 

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'गुजरात चुनाव के लिए प्रचार अभियान का अंत हो गया है। करीब साढ़े तीन साल के बाद मुझे गुजरात के कोने-कोने की में इतने बड़े पैमाने पर यात्रा करने और लोगों का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त करने का मौका मिला। मेरी इस यात्रा के दौरान पूरे गुजरात के लोगों से मुझे जिस तरह का प्‍यार मिला वैसा मुझे पिछले 40 साल के सार्वजनिक जीवन में कभी नहीं मिला। इस लगाव और प्‍यार की वजह से ही मैं अपना पूरा समय भारत के विकास में लगा पा रहा हूं।'

गुजरात की जनता लेगी मेरे अपमान का बदला
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, 'मैं अपने गुजरात के भाइयों-बहनों से आग्रह करता हूं कि वे 14 दिसंबर को रिकॉर्ड संख्‍या में जाकर मतदान करें। मैं गुजरात की जनता से भाजपा को बहुमत देने और पूरे राज्‍य के हर पोलिंग बूथ पर जीत दिलाने का अनुरोध करता हूं।मेरे विरोधियों ने गुजरात, उसकी तरक्‍की और मेरे बारे में जिस तरह का झूठ फैलाया, मैं उसकी कल्‍पना भी नहीं कर सकता था। इससे हर गुजराती के दिल को ठेंस पहुंची है।मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि गुजरात की जनता विपक्ष के झूठ का जवाब देगी और मेरे अपमान का बदला लेगी।'
 

