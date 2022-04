हमने तीन साल में जनता पर खर्चे 1500 करोड़... पीएम मोदी पर ममता का पलटवार

Let us enlighten the Prime Minister on this momentous day...



👉 GoI owes GoWB a WHOPPING ₹97,807.91 Cr

👉 GoWB has been giving a rebate of ₹1/ltr on Petrol & Diesel since February 2021, in order to reduce the burden on people

👉 GoWB has waived ₹400 Cr of road tax on vehicles