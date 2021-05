1 / 2 A COVID-19 patient rests outside Patna Medical College and Hospital for the treatment of coronavirus disease amid the surge in cases, in Patna on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

2 / 2 A COVID-19 patient on an oxygen support is seen inside an ambulance for the treatment of coronavirus disease amid the surge in cases, at Patna Medical College and Hospital in Patna on Thursday. (ANI Photo)