देशMilkha Singh passes away: नहीं रहे फ्लाइंग सिख मिल्खा सिंह, PM, खेल मंत्री और गृहमंत्री समेत कई हस्तियों ने जताया दुख
देश और दुनिया में फ्लाइंग सिख के नाम से मशहूर मिल्खा सिंह का निधन हो गया है। मिल्खा सिंह करीब महीने भर तक कोरोना संक्रमण से जूझते रहे। हालांकि, बीते दिनों ही मिल्खा सिंह कोरोना निगेटिव हुए थे। लेकिन अचानक उनकी तबीयत फिर से खराब हो गई थी। जिसके बाद उन्हें चंडीगढ़ के पीजआई अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। जहां उनकी मौत हो गई है। मिल्खा सिंह के निधन पर कई महान हस्तियों ने दुख जताया है।
1.05 AM: PM मोदी ने जताया दुख
पीएम मोदी ने तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए ट्वीट किया, “मिल्खा सिंह जी के निधन से हमने एक महान खिलाड़ी खो दिया, जिसने देश की कल्पना पर कब्जा कर लिया और अनगिनत भारतीयों के दिलों में एक विशेष स्थान बना लिया. उनके प्रेरक व्यक्तित्व ने उन्हें लाखों लोगों का प्रिय बना दिया. उनके निधन से आहत हूं.”
In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/h99RNbXI28— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021
1.10 AM: गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने भी मिल्खा सिंह के निधन पर ट्वीट किया है।
India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers. pic.twitter.com/HsHMXYHypx— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 18, 2021
1.20 AM: खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजू ने भी महान खिलाड़ी के निधन पर ट्वीट किया है।
मैं आपसे वादा करता हूँ मिल्खा सिंह जी कि हम आपकी अंतिम इच्छा को पूरा करेंगे।— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 18, 2021
India has lost it's star. Milkha Singh Ji has left us but he will continue to inspire every Indian to shine for India. My deepest condolences to the family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/mQVRvfozkB
1.23 AM: पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने भी मिल्खा सिंह के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा है कि यह एक युग के समाप्त हो जाने जैसा है।
Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji’s demise. It marks the end of an era and India & Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir! pic.twitter.com/7yK8EOHUnS— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 18, 2021