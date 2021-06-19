DA Image
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:35 AM
Hindustan Hindi News
शहर चुनें ई-पेपर Offer साइन इन
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   देश  ›  Milkha Singh passes away: नहीं रहे फ्लाइंग सिख मिल्खा सिंह, PM, खेल मंत्री और गृहमंत्री समेत कई हस्तियों ने जताया दुख

देशMilkha Singh passes away: नहीं रहे फ्लाइंग सिख मिल्खा सिंह, PM, खेल मंत्री और गृहमंत्री समेत कई हस्तियों ने जताया दुख

लाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीPublished By: Nishant Nandan
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 01:33 AM
Milkha Singh passes away: नहीं रहे फ्लाइंग सिख मिल्खा सिंह, PM, खेल मंत्री और गृहमंत्री समेत कई हस्तियों ने जताया दुख
Read in App

देश और दुनिया में फ्लाइंग सिख के नाम से मशहूर मिल्खा सिंह का निधन हो गया है। मिल्खा सिंह करीब महीने भर तक कोरोना संक्रमण से जूझते रहे। हालांकि, बीते दिनों ही मिल्खा सिंह कोरोना निगेटिव हुए थे। लेकिन अचानक उनकी तबीयत फिर से खराब हो गई थी। जिसके बाद उन्हें चंडीगढ़ के पीजआई अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। जहां उनकी मौत हो गई है। मिल्खा सिंह के निधन पर कई महान हस्तियों ने दुख जताया है। 

1.05 AM: PM मोदी ने जताया दुख

पीएम मोदी ने तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए ट्वीट किया, “मिल्खा सिंह जी के निधन से हमने एक महान खिलाड़ी खो दिया, जिसने देश की कल्पना पर कब्जा कर लिया और अनगिनत भारतीयों के दिलों में एक विशेष स्थान बना लिया. उनके प्रेरक व्यक्तित्व ने उन्हें लाखों लोगों का प्रिय बना दिया. उनके निधन से आहत हूं.”

 

1.10 AM: गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने भी मिल्खा सिंह के निधन पर ट्वीट किया है।

1.20  AM: खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजू ने भी महान खिलाड़ी के निधन पर ट्वीट किया है।

1.23  AM: पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने भी मिल्खा सिंह के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा है कि यह एक युग के समाप्त हो जाने जैसा है। 

इस आर्टिकल को शेयर करें
Milkha Singh
लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान का ePaper पढ़ें।

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर

सब्सक्राइब
अपडेट रहें हिंदुस्तान ऐप के साथ ऐप डाउनलोड करें

संबंधित खबरें

परिवार के अनुरोध पर मिल्खा सिंह को अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी, कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव पाए जाने पर हुए थे भर्ती

परिवार के अनुरोध पर मिल्खा सिंह को अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी

कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव महान धावक मिल्खा सिंह अस्पताल में हुए भर्ती, हालत स्थिर

कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव मिल्खा सिंह अस्पताल में हुए भर्ती, हालत स्थिर

बंगाल: स्कूल की सिलेबस बुक में मिल्खा सिंह की जगह लगाई फरहान अख्तर की तस्वीर

बंगाल: स्कूल की सिलेबस बुक में मिल्खा सिंह की जगह लगाई फरहान की तस्वीर

अमेरिका में कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में मिल्खा सिंह की बेटी दे रहीं अहम योगदान, पूर्व ओलंपियन बोले-हमें गर्व है

USA में कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में मिल्खा सिंह की बेटी दे रहीं अहम योगदान