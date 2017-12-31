class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
रजनीकांत के राजनीति में आने पर अमिताभ बच्चन, कमल हसन और अनुपम खेर समेत कई ने दी बधाई

rajnikanth

सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत ने रविवार को राजनीति में आने और नयी राजनैतिक पार्टी बनाने का ऐलान किया है। इस ऐलान के बाद उन्हें बधाइयां देने वालों की भीड़ लग गई है। 67 वर्षीय अभिनेता को बधाई देने वालों में मेगास्टार अमिताभ बच्चन, तमिल सुपरस्टार कमल हसन जैसे कई बड़े नाम शामिल हैं।

अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट करके कहा, "मेरे प्यारे दोस्त, सहकर्मी और एक विनम्र व्यक्ति रजनीकांत ने राजनीति में आने का ऐलान किया है, जिसके लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएं उनके साथ हैं।"

 

कमल हसन ने कहा, "मैं अपने भाई रजनी जी के राजनीति में आने का स्वागत करता हूं।"

 

अनुपम खेर ने इसे साल की सबसे बड़ी खबर बताते हुए लिखा कि, "2017 के आखिरी दिन साल की सबसे बड़ी खबर आई है, रजनीकांत राजनीति में आ गए हैं। जय हो।"

 

रितेश देशमुख ने कहा कि, "सुपरस्टार के महान इरादों का हम स्वागत करते हैं।"

 

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता और अभिनेत्री खुशबू सुन्दर ने कहा कि, "हम सभी जानते हैं कि रजनीकांत लोकतंत्र और विकास में विश्वास रखते हैं। उनके इस प्रयास के लिए शुभकामनाएं।"

 

रजनीकांत ने इन सभी लोगों को बधाइयों के लिए धन्यवाद दिया।

