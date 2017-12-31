रजनीकांत के राजनीति में आने पर अमिताभ बच्चन, कमल हसन और अनुपम खेर समेत कई ने दी बधाई

सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत ने रविवार को राजनीति में आने और नयी राजनैतिक पार्टी बनाने का ऐलान किया है। इस ऐलान के बाद उन्हें बधाइयां देने वालों की भीड़ लग गई है। 67 वर्षीय अभिनेता को बधाई देने वालों में मेगास्टार अमिताभ बच्चन, तमिल सुपरस्टार कमल हसन जैसे कई बड़े नाम शामिल हैं।

अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट करके कहा, "मेरे प्यारे दोस्त, सहकर्मी और एक विनम्र व्यक्ति रजनीकांत ने राजनीति में आने का ऐलान किया है, जिसके लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएं उनके साथ हैं।"

T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017

कमल हसन ने कहा, "मैं अपने भाई रजनी जी के राजनीति में आने का स्वागत करता हूं।"

I congratulate my brother Rajini for his social consciousness and his political entry. Welcome welcome: Kamal Haasan on #Rajinikanth (file pic) pic.twitter.com/s2nJs4yi8E — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017

अनुपम खेर ने इसे साल की सबसे बड़ी खबर बताते हुए लिखा कि, "2017 के आखिरी दिन साल की सबसे बड़ी खबर आई है, रजनीकांत राजनीति में आ गए हैं। जय हो।"

On the last day of 2017 comes the Biggest News Maker Of The Year: @superstarrajini joins politics. Jai Ho.😎#SuperStarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Z0osxNLy7Y — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) December 31, 2017

रितेश देशमुख ने कहा कि, "सुपरस्टार के महान इरादों का हम स्वागत करते हैं।"

He gave his heart & soul to his art form and people’s love made him @superstarrajini ... am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best & super success sir. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EoG3LCmZiG — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 31, 2017

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता और अभिनेत्री खुशबू सुन्दर ने कहा कि, "हम सभी जानते हैं कि रजनीकांत लोकतंत्र और विकास में विश्वास रखते हैं। उनके इस प्रयास के लिए शुभकामनाएं।"

We know that Mr Rajnikanth believes in inclusive democracy and development. We wish him the all the best in his endeavours.. @INCIndia @INCTamilNadu — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) December 31, 2017

रजनीकांत ने इन सभी लोगों को बधाइयों के लिए धन्यवाद दिया।