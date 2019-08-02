जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार की सलाह: जल्द से जल्द घाटी से निकलें अमरनाथ यात्री और पर्यटक 

जम्मू कश्मीर सरकार ने अमरनाथ के तीर्थयात्रियों और पर्यटकों के लिए सुरक्षा सलाह जारी करते हुए कहा है कि वे घाटी से जल्द से जल्द निकलें। सरकार ने इसके पीछे इंटेलीजेंस रिपोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए आतंकी हमले की आशंका जताई है।

J&K govt issues security advisory in the interest of #AmarnathYatra pilgrims and tourists, "that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible", keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats.