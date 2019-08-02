DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
उन्नाव केस: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने रेप पीड़िता के चाचा को रायबरेली जेल से तिहाड़ जेले ट्रांसफर करने का दिया आदेश
कश्मीर को लेकर राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के मध्यस्थता वाले बयान पर भारत ने दिया ये जवाब
सोशल साइट पर लड़की बनकर फंसाते थे शिकार, जानें कैसे आए गिरफ्त में
बहन को अपना बच्चा गोद देने के लिए महिला ने रच डाला षड्यंत्र, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला
वायु सेना ने लॉन्च किया वीडियो गेम, अभिनंदन और एयर स्ट्राइक जैसे होंगे कई मिशन
जनगणना 2021: खुद ऑनलाइन भर सकेंगे घर-परिवार का ब्योरा
झारखंड में 3 साल की बच्ची से रेप के बाद हत्या, अभी तक नहीं मिला सिर
मौसम अपडेट: बिहार के 13 जिलों में बाढ़ तो 22 में है सूखे की स्थिति, पहाड़ में भी बिगाड़ा वर्षा चक्र
उन्नाव रेप केस: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीबीआई अधिकारी से दोपहर 12 बजे तक स्टेटस रिपोर्ट देने को कहा
उन्नाव एक्सीडेंट कांड: CBI ने BJP विधायक के खिलाफ दर्ज किया हत्या का मामला
विशेष:
#इनसे सीखें #उन्नाव कांड# #तीन तलाक #सावन #अनोखी
होमदेश

जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार की सलाह: जल्द से जल्द घाटी से निकलें अमरनाथ यात्री और पर्यटक 

25000 more troops being moved to kashmir

जम्मू कश्मीर सरकार ने अमरनाथ के तीर्थयात्रियों और पर्यटकों के लिए सुरक्षा सलाह जारी करते हुए कहा है कि वे घाटी से जल्द से जल्द निकलें। सरकार ने इसके पीछे इंटेलीजेंस रिपोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए आतंकी हमले की आशंका जताई है। 

 

 

 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:jammu and kashmir government asked amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave valley immediately

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

देखिये जरूर

VIDEO: विंडीज के खिलाफ पहले टी-20 से पहले टीम इंडिया ने बहाया पसीना

VIDEO: विंडीज के खिलाफ पहले टी-20 से पहले टीम इंडिया ने बहाया पसीना

INDvsWI, 1st T20:  विराट कोहली ने फ्लोरिडा में फैन्स का जीता दिल- VIDEO

INDvsWI, 1st T20:  विराट कोहली ने फ्लोरिडा में फैन्स का जीता दिल- VIDEO

INDvsWI, 1st T20: बड़े बदलावों के साथ ऐसा हो सकता है भारत का प्लेइंगXI

INDvsWI, 1st T20: बड़े बदलावों के साथ ऐसा हो सकता है भारत का प्लेइंगXI

यहां बजरंगबली के दर्शन और मकरी कुंड के स्नान से दूर हो जाते हैं सारे कष्ट 

यहां बजरंगबली के दर्शन और मकरी कुंड के स्नान से दूर हो जाते हैं सारे कष्ट 

Ashes 2019: एशेज के पहले दिन शतक जड़कर इमोशन हुए स्मिथ, दिया ये बयान

Ashes 2019: एशेज के पहले दिन शतक जड़कर इमोशन हुए स्मिथ, दिया ये बयान

Ashes 2019: ब्रायन लारा की भविष्यवाणी, बोले- ये टीम जीतेगी एशेज

Ashes 2019: ब्रायन लारा की भविष्यवाणी, बोले- ये टीम जीतेगी एशेज

जरूर पढ़ें

तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
श्रीलंका294/8(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश172/10(36.0)
श्रीलंका ने बांग्लादेश को 122 रनों से हराया
Wed, 31 Jul 2019 02:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
बांग्लादेश238/8(50.0)
vs
श्रीलंका242/3(44.4)
श्रीलंका ने बांग्लादेश को 7 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 28 Jul 2019 02:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 10
सिंगापुर191/6(20.0)
vs
नेपाल109/10(15.0)
सिंगापुर ने नेपाल को 82 रनों से हराया
Sun, 28 Jul 2019 07:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 9
मलेशिया144/10(19.1)
vs
कतर147/6(19.4)
कतर ने मलेशिया को 4 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 27 Jul 2019 11:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
वेस्ट इंडीज
vs
भारत
सेन्ट्रल ब्रोवार्ड रिजन्ल पार्क स्टेडियम, लौडर्हिल, फ्लोरिडा
Sat, 03 Aug 2019 08:00 PM IST
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
वेस्ट इंडीज
vs
भारत
सेन्ट्रल ब्रोवार्ड रिजन्ल पार्क स्टेडियम, लौडर्हिल, फ्लोरिडा
Sun, 04 Aug 2019 08:00 PM IST
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
वेस्ट इंडीज
vs
भारत
प्रोविडेंस स्टेडियम, गयाना
Tue, 06 Aug 2019 08:00 PM IST

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर