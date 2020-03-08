 DA Image
अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस आज, पीएम मोदी का सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट संभालेंगी महिलाएं

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी रविवार को अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के मौके पर नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार विजेताओं के साथ संवाद करेंगे। उनके सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट का परिचालन भी महिलाओं के हाथ में रहेगा।

प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय के बयान के अनुसार, मोदी रविवार को लोक कल्याण मार्ग पर नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार विजेताओं के साथ संवाद करेंगे। राष्ट्रपति रविवार सुबह राष्ट्रपति भवन में एक समारोह में नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार प्रदान करेंगे। 

सरकार हर वर्ष विशेष रूप से वंचित और कमजोर तबके की महिलाओं के सशक्तीकरण के क्षेत्र में सराहनीय काम करने वाले लोगों, समूहों, संस्थानों को राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार से सम्मानित करती है। प्रधानमंत्री के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट का परिचालन महिलाओं के हाथ में रहेगा।

सरकार के ट्विटर हैंडल @mygovindia ने कुछ महिलाओं की कहानियां शेयर की हैं। ऐसे में कहा जा रहा है कि इन्हीं में से कोई महिला भी पीएम मोदी का सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट संभाल सकती हैं। इन ट्वीट्स के साथ #SheInspiresUs के हैशटैग का भी इस्तेमाल किया गया है। सरकारी ट्विटर हैंडल से जिन महिलाओं की कहानियां शेयर की गई हैं, उनमें मना मंडलेकर, रुपाली शिंदे, भक्ति यादव, सुजाता साहू, फाल्गुनी दोषी का नाम शामिल है।

 

गौरतलब है कि प्रधानमंत्री ने कुछ ही दिन पहले सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट छोड़ने पर विचार करने की बात कही थी। हालांकि, उन्होंने मंगलवार को कहा था कि वह महिला दिवस पर अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट उन महिलाओं को सौंपेंगे, जिनका जीवन एवं कार्य प्रेरणा देने वाला हो। उन्होंने लोगों से ऐसी महिलाओं की गाथा उनके साथ साझा करने का अनुरोध किया था।

