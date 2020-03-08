अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस आज, पीएम मोदी का सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट संभालेंगी महिलाएं

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी रविवार को अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के मौके पर नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार विजेताओं के साथ संवाद करेंगे। उनके सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट का परिचालन भी महिलाओं के हाथ में रहेगा।
प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय के बयान के अनुसार, मोदी रविवार को लोक कल्याण मार्ग पर नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार विजेताओं के साथ संवाद करेंगे। राष्ट्रपति रविवार सुबह राष्ट्रपति भवन में एक समारोह में नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार प्रदान करेंगे।
सरकार हर वर्ष विशेष रूप से वंचित और कमजोर तबके की महिलाओं के सशक्तीकरण के क्षेत्र में सराहनीय काम करने वाले लोगों, समूहों, संस्थानों को राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार से सम्मानित करती है। प्रधानमंत्री के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट का परिचालन महिलाओं के हाथ में रहेगा।
सरकार के ट्विटर हैंडल @mygovindia ने कुछ महिलाओं की कहानियां शेयर की हैं। ऐसे में कहा जा रहा है कि इन्हीं में से कोई महिला भी पीएम मोदी का सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट संभाल सकती हैं। इन ट्वीट्स के साथ #SheInspiresUs के हैशटैग का भी इस्तेमाल किया गया है। सरकारी ट्विटर हैंडल से जिन महिलाओं की कहानियां शेयर की गई हैं, उनमें मना मंडलेकर, रुपाली शिंदे, भक्ति यादव, सुजाता साहू, फाल्गुनी दोषी का नाम शामिल है।
Falguni Doshi,a housewife, figured out a way for the needy to get easy access to equipment like wheelchair, walkers,hospital beds,crutches etc. She started renting them out for as less as Re.1 to Rs.5 per day. Thousands of people have benefited through this scheme. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/UQ8VvVGI0p— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 7, 2020
Sujata Sahu, called the ‘Iron Lady of Ladakh’,she founded ‘17,000 Education’ which aims to improve lives of people of remote villages of Ladakh. By 2014, her foundation donated 50,000 books, set up playgrounds in 15 schools and more. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/RM7QrZnAqX— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 7, 2020
Nonogenarian Bhakti Yadav, “Doctor Dadi” from Indore, 91, is the first woman from Indore to hold an MBBS degree. She has been treating patients free of cost for the past 68 years and has helped deliver thousands of babies. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/cS9baVkSKQ— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 7, 2020
Rupali Shinde transformed her caste occupation of treating the carcass of dead animals into a thriving business in leather based musical instruments. She mentored 1,000 drought affected women to start their own ventures and is known as ‘Rural Digital Guru’. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/ZVOQx0upx1— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 7, 2020
Mana Mandlekar mastered karate to combat her daily experiences of sexual harassment. She launched a sport - Development program for rural children across 45 remote schools and colleges. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/nAtR3xOxfO— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 7, 2020
गौरतलब है कि प्रधानमंत्री ने कुछ ही दिन पहले सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट छोड़ने पर विचार करने की बात कही थी। हालांकि, उन्होंने मंगलवार को कहा था कि वह महिला दिवस पर अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट उन महिलाओं को सौंपेंगे, जिनका जीवन एवं कार्य प्रेरणा देने वाला हो। उन्होंने लोगों से ऐसी महिलाओं की गाथा उनके साथ साझा करने का अनुरोध किया था।