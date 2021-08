भारतीय नौसेना ने निकोबार तट पर फंसे 7 मछुआरों को बचाया, मछली पकड़ने गए थे समुद्र में

Responding to distress call from fishing vessel Saleth Matha II at 2300 hrs on 30 Jul 21, #INSAiravat transiting off Carnicobar, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, proceeded at max speed & connected up towing gear under rough weather condns to tow the FV to harbour for assistance(1/2). pic.twitter.com/sxOMeWCQ1w