भारतीय सेना के अधिकारी ने बनाया सबसे तेज सोलो साइकिलिंग का रिकॉर्ड, तय की लेह से मनाली तक

Lt Col Sripada Sriram of #IndianArmy #StrikeOneCorps made us proud by setting a new #GuinnessRecord of being the fastest man to cycle from #Leh to #Manali in 34hrs & 54min.