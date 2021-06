जारी है कोरोना से राहत का दौर, 88 दिनों बाद 53 हजार नए केस, 24 घंटे में गई 1422 मरीजों की जान

India reports 53,256 new #COVID19 cases (lowest in 88 days), 78,190 discharges & 1422 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,99,35,221

Total discharges: 2,88,44,199

Death toll: 3,88,135

Active cases: 7,02,887



Total Vaccination: 28,00,36,898 pic.twitter.com/iLzYk90rXb