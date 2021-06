मंद पड़ रहा है कोरोना का कहर, लगातार तीसरे दिन दर्ज हुए 50 हजार से कम केस, 24 घंटे में 817 मौतें भी हुईं

India reports 45,951 new #COVID19 cases, 60,729 recoveries, and 817 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,03,62,848

Total recoveries: 2,94,27,330

Active cases: 5,37,064

Death toll: 3,98,454



Total Vaccination : 33,28,54,527 pic.twitter.com/eHk8vhsLWc