देश में बरकरार है कोरोना संकट, नए मामलों से कम हुई रिकवरी, फिर दर्ज हुए 41 हजार से ज्यादा केस

India reports 41,383 new #COVID19 cases, 38,652 recoveries, and 507 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,12,57,720

Total recoveries: 3,04,29,339

Active cases: 4,09,394

Death toll: 4,18,987



Total vaccination: 41,78,51,151 pic.twitter.com/876XngVSIP