घटते-घटते फिर बढ़े कोरोना के नए मामले, 24 घंटे में 38792 नए केस और 624 मौतें हुईं दर्ज

India reports 38,792 new #COVID19 cases, 41,000 recoveries, and 624 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry



Total cases: 3,09,46,074

Total recoveries: 3,01,04,720

Active cases: 4,29,946

Death toll: 4,11,408



Total vaccinated: 38,76,97,935 (37,14,441 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/wroOjdz1hc