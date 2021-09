India reports 30,570 new #COVID19 cases, 38,303 recoveries and 431 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,33,47,325

Active cases: 3,42,923

Total recoveries: 3,25,60,474

Death toll: 4,43,928



Total vaccination: 76,57,17,137 (64,51,423 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/aM5jzNXshh