असर दिखा रहा तेज रफ्तार टीकाकरण, छह महीने बाद कोरोना के एक्टिव केस सबसे कम

India reports 30,256 fresh cases of #COVID19, 43,938 recoveries, and 295 deaths in the last 24 hours



Total cases: 33,478,419

Total Active cases: 3,18,181

Total Recoveries: 3,27,15,105

Total Death toll: 4,45,133



Total vaccination : 80,85,68,144 (37,78,296 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/MTf1Qrrxwh