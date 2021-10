कोरोना पर बड़ी खुशखबरी, अब बचे सिर्फ 2.70 लाख एक्टिव केस; 199 दिनों में सबसे कम

India reports 22,842 new COVID cases, 25,930 recoveries, and 244 deaths in the last 24 hours



Active cases: 2,70,557 (lowest in 199 days)

Total recoveries: 3,30,94,529

Death toll: 4,48,817



Total vaccination: 90,51,75,348 pic.twitter.com/sCx5OuaGLo