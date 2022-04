VIDEO: मनसे के ऑफिस में लाउडस्पीकर से बजाया जा रहा हनुमान चालीसा, राज ठाकरे ने कल ही दी थी चेतावनी

#WATCH 'Hanuman Chalisa' being played from loudspeakers at the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena office in Mumbai's Ghatkopar



MNS Chief Raj Thackeray yesterday said, "I am warning now...Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa." pic.twitter.com/nERn23Vg7M