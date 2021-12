खालिस्तानी एजेंडे से पाकिस्तानी प्रोपेगेंडे तक, भारत ने इन 20 यूट्यूब अकाउंट्स पर लगाए बैन

The Punch Line

20 Indian Army Generals Neutralized In TrainingCenter Of Kashmir Targeted By KashmirMujaheddin Imran Khan Zindabad !! Kashmir Louds As Kashmiri People Got Major Victory Over Indian Army ||Modi 200 Indian Army Personnels Accept Islam In Srinagar || Big News For Indian Army AndGovernment Biggest Setback To Narendra Modi As Indian Army Denies To Fire Kashmir People Anymore ||Kashmir 14 KM Long Tunnel Of Indian Army Targeted By Kashmir Mujahedin || 60 Officers Assassinated ||Modi Boycott India Campaign At Peak !! 57 Islamic Countries Takes Historic Decision To SupportMuslim Reconstruction Of Mosque At Place Of Ram Mandir Announced By Tayyab Erdogan || Yogi, Modi InTrouble