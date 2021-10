मनी लांड्रिंग में ED की बड़ी कार्रवाई, UNITECH के संस्थापक रमेश चंद्र समेत तीन गिरफ्तार

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ramesh Chandra, founder of Unitech & his daughter-in-law Preeti Chandra, wife of Sanjay Chandra under PMLA 2002. ED has also arrested Rajesh Malik of Carnoustie Management (India) Pvt. They'll be produced in court tomorrow for remand: ED pic.twitter.com/UdB0fe226i