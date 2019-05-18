Earthquake: निकोबार द्वीप समूह और उत्तराखंड में लगे भूकंप के झटके

शुक्रवार देर रात निकोबार द्वीप समूह और उत्तराखंड में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। निकोबार द्वीप समूह में दो बार भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। पहला भूकंप रात 11: 59 पर आया जिसकी तीव्रता रिक्टर पैमाने पर 4.5 रही।

IMD-Earthquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Nicobar Islands at 11:59 PM on 17 May. — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019

दूसरा झटका करीब आधे घंटे बाद 12:35 पर महसूस किया गया। रिक्टर पैमाने पर दूसरे भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.9 मापी गई।

IMD-Earthquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale hit Nicobar Islands at 12:35 AM today. — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019

वहीं, देर रात 1:08 बजे उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले में भी भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। चमोली में आए भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.8 मापी गई है।