DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवाम जिले के पंजगाम गांव में आतंकवादियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच फायरिंग
उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके। रिक्टर पैमाने पर इसकी तीव्रता 3.8 मापी गई है।
जानिए, पीएम मोदी ने शाह के साथ ब्रीफिंग में वापसी को लेकर क्या की भविष्यवाणी
हिंदू अतिवादी बयान पर घिरे कमल हासन की सफाई,हर धर्म में होते हैं आतंकी
श्रीनगर और अवंतिपुरा एयरबेस पर आतंकी हमले की योजना, सेना हाई अलर्ट पर
कोलकाता कमिश्नर रहे राजीव कुमार को झटका, SC ने गिरफ्तारी से रोक हटाई
पंजाब में कांग्रेस का हुआ सफाया तो दे दूंगा इस्तीफा: कैप्टन अमरिंदर
बंगाल में TMC-BJP के बीच 'जंग' में जानिए कौन से दल देख रहे अपना फायदा
आगे की तैयारी में जुटी कांग्रेस, सोनिया ने 23 को विपक्ष की बैठक बुलाई
यूपी के देवरिया में खड़े ट्रक से भिड़ी कार, 6 लोगों की मौत
विशेष:
#2019WorldCup #हिन्दुस्तानस्मार्ट #आओराजनीतिकरें #अनोखी #नंदन
होमदेश

Earthquake: निकोबार द्वीप समूह और उत्तराखंड में लगे भूकंप के झटके

Earthquake in Andman Island (Symbolic pic)

 शुक्रवार देर रात निकोबार द्वीप समूह और उत्तराखंड में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। निकोबार द्वीप समूह में दो बार भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। पहला भूकंप रात 11: 59 पर आया जिसकी तीव्रता रिक्टर पैमाने पर 4.5 रही।

दूसरा झटका करीब आधे घंटे बाद 12:35 पर महसूस किया गया। रिक्टर पैमाने पर दूसरे भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.9 मापी गई।

वहीं, देर रात 1:08 बजे उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले में भी भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। चमोली में आए भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.8 मापी गई है।

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Earthquake in Nicobar island and Uttarakhand on friday night

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

ENGvPAK: इमाम उल हक को मार्क वुड की गेंद पर लगी चोट, पहुंचे अस्पताल

ENGvPAK: इमाम उल हक को मार्क वुड की गेंद पर लगी चोट, पहुंचे अस्पताल

ICC World Cup: जसप्रीत बुमराह के नक्शेकम पर चलना चाहते हैं नवदीप सैनी

ICC World Cup: जसप्रीत बुमराह के नक्शेकम पर चलना चाहते हैं नवदीप सैनी

विराट कोहली और ऋषभ पंत का सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ रहा है खूब मजाक- जानिए क्या है वजह

विराट कोहली और ऋषभ पंत का सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ रहा है खूब मजाक- जानिए क्या है वजह

जरूर पढ़ें

चौथा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
पाकिस्तान340/7(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड341/7(49.3)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 3 विकटों से हराया
Fri, 17 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
फाइनल
वेस्ट इंडीज152/1(24.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश213/5(22.5)
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 5 विकटों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Fri, 17 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 6
आयरलैंड292/8(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश294/4(43.0)
बांग्लादेश ने आयरलैंड को 6 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 15 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
पाकिस्तान358/9(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड359/4(44.5)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 14 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
चौथा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
पाकिस्तान340/7(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड341/7(49.3)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 3 विकटों से हराया
Fri, 17 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
फाइनल
वेस्ट इंडीज152/1(24.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश213/5(22.5)
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 5 विकटों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Fri, 17 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 6
आयरलैंड292/8(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश294/4(43.0)
बांग्लादेश ने आयरलैंड को 6 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 15 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
पाकिस्तान358/9(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड359/4(44.5)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 14 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
स्कॉटलैंड
vs
श्रीलंका
ग्रंज क्रिकेट क्लब, रीबन प्लेस, एडिनबर्ग़
Sat, 18 May 2019 03:30 PM IST
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
आयरलैंड
vs
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान
सिविल सर्विस क्रिकेट क्लब, बेलफास्ट, आयरलैंड
Sun, 19 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
पांचवां एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
इंग्लैंड
vs
पाकिस्तान
हेडिंग्ले, लीड्स
Sun, 19 May 2019 03:30 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर