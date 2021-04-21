असम में ONGC के 3 कर्मचारियों का दिनदहाडे़ अपहरण, तलाश में जुटी पुलिस

असम के शिवसागर जिले में ओएनजीसी के 3 कर्मचारियों का अगवा किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। 2 जूनियर इंजीनियर असिस्टेंट (प्रोडक्शन) और एक जूनियर टेक्नीशियन (प्रोडक्शन) को 21 अप्रैल 2021 की तड़के अज्ञात बदमाशों ने अगवा कर लिया। यह अपहरण शिवसागर जिले के लकवा मैदान में ओएनजीसी की एक रिग साइट पर हुआ। मामले में अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा की जा रही है।
3 ONGC employees, 2 Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) & a Junior Technician (Production) have been abducted by unknown armed miscreants in the early hours of 21 April 2021. The abduction took place on a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar District (Assam): ONGC pic.twitter.com/GHW36TKhi8— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021