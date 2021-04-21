DA Image
21 अप्रैल, 2021

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   देश   ›   असम में ONGC के 3 कर्मचारियों का दिनदहाडे़ अपहरण, तलाश में जुटी पुलिस

असम में ONGC के 3 कर्मचारियों का दिनदहाडे़ अपहरण, तलाश में जुटी पुलिस

असम के शिवसागर जिले में ओएनजीसी के 3 कर्मचारियों का अगवा किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। 2 जूनियर इंजीनियर असिस्टेंट (प्रोडक्शन) और एक जूनियर टेक्नीशियन (प्रोडक्शन) को 21 अप्रैल 2021 की तड़के अज्ञात बदमाशों ने अगवा कर लिया। यह अपहरण शिवसागर जिले के लकवा मैदान में ओएनजीसी की एक रिग साइट पर हुआ। मामले में अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा की जा रही है।

