कोरोना से ठीक होने वालों की संख्या नए केसों से ज्यादा, ऐक्टिव मामले भी सिर्फ 84 हजार बचे

India reports 7,145 new #COVID19 cases, 8,706 recoveries, and 289 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases: 84,565 (lowest in 569 days)

Total recoveries: 3,41,71,471

Death toll: 4,77,158



Total Vaccination: 1,36,66,05,173 pic.twitter.com/U6UUZhY7E6