Coronavirus Data Updates: कोरोना के दैनिक मामले लगातार दे रहे राहत की खबर, देश में 4 लाख से कम एक्टिव केस

India reports 30,615 fresh COVID cases (11% higher than yesterday's numbers), 82,988 recoveries, and 514 deaths in the last 24 hours



Active case: 3,70,240

Daily positivity rate: 2.45%

Total recoveries: 4,18,43,446



Total vaccination: 173.86 crore doses pic.twitter.com/hWF23qk7Jp