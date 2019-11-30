 Congress trolls BJP six months India first posts on Twitter with vikas mukt bharat questions on Narendra Modi govt achievements - मोदी सरकार के 6 माह की उपलब्धियों पर भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बीच छिड़ा ट्विटर वार DA Image
30 नवंबर, 2019|6:43|IST

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
अल्ट्रासाउंड रिपोर्ट पर हरा दस्तखत तो बेटा, लाल हो तो बेटी
अनोखी शादी: दुल्हन को लेने 25 किमी दूर साइकिल से पहुंचा दूल्हा, जानें क्या थी वजह
प्रियंका गांधी बोलीं- बीजेपी ने अपनी नाकामी से अर्थव्यवस्था बर्बाद की
पंखुड़ी पाठक ने ट्विटर पर शेयर की मेहंदी रस्म की फोटो, सपा के अनिल यादव से करेंगी शादी
महाराष्ट्र में उद्धव ठाकरे सरकार का फ्लोर टेस्ट 2 बजे, स्पीकर के चुनाव में नाना पटोले और किशन कोठारी की टक्कर
हैदराबाद रेप और मर्डर केस में बड़ा खुलासा, आरोपियों ने योजना के तहत वारदात को दिया अंजाम
राजनाथ सिंह बोले, पाकिस्तान ने Proxy War छेड़ रखी है क्योंकि वह परम्परागत युद्ध नहीं जीत सकता
VIDEO : 'थैक्सगीविंग डे' पर डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अचानक पहुंचे अफगानिस्तान, अमेरिकी सैनिकों को परोसा खाना
भ्रष्टाचार और आतंकवाद के मामलों में एक साथ न चले सजा, सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई के लिए तैयार
देवेंद्र फडणवीस को कोर्ट का समन, चुनावी हलफनामे में सूचना छिपाने का मामला
विशेष:
#संसद सत्र#फास्टैग#महाराष्ट्रसरकार#नर्सरी एडमिशन 2020#अनोखी
होमदेश

मोदी सरकार के 6 माह की उपलब्धियों पर भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बीच छिड़ा ट्विटर वार

modi

केन्द्र की नरेन्द्र मोदी सरकार के छह महीने पूरे होने पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने मोदी सरकार की कई उपलब्धियों को लोगों के सामने रखा है। बीजेपी ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि पिछले छह महीने के दौरान मोदी सरकार के दूसरे कार्यकाल में जो साहसिक फैसले लिए गए हैं, वह लोगों की तरफ से उन पर किए गए विश्वास को दर्शाता है।

बीजेपी की तरफ से एक अन्य ट्वीट में यह कहा गया कि हमने वादा किया, संघर्ष किया और उसे पूरा किया। जम्मू कश्मीर को अनुच्छेद 370 की पीड़ा से छुटकारा मिला। इसके साथ ही जम्मू कश्मीर और लद्दाख को दो हिस्सों में बांट दिया गया। एक भारत और एक संविधान के सपने को मोदी सरकार ने पूरा किया है।

वहीं कांग्रेस ने भाजपा के ट्वीट पर कई सवाल दागे। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार के 6 माह पूरे होने पर केंद्र सरकार को कामकाज को लेकर ट्रोल किया है। कांग्रेस ने #विकास_मुक्त_भारत के साथ लगभग 8 ट्वीट किए जिसमें गिरती जीडीपी, महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध, ग्लोबल हंगर इंडैक्स में भारत की स्थिति, एडीआर की रिपोर्ट में बीजेपी विधायकों और सासंदों को खिलाफ महिलाओं से जुड़े  अपराधिक मामलों का जिक्र है। इसके अलावा कांग्रेस ने हमला करते हुए कहा है कि- जब आयुष्मान भारत के तहत 54% अनुभव वाले अस्पताल निजी हैं और निजी अस्पताल 60% लाभार्थियों के लिए हैं, तो निजी और सरकारी अस्पतालों के बीच इतनी बड़ी असमानताएं क्यों हैं? कभी-कभी 200% से अधिक।

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

एक अन्य ट्वीट में कांग्रेस ने कहा कि-भाजपा सरकार को आरसीईपी से बाहर निकलने के लिए मजबूर किया गया क्योंकि विपक्षी दलों जैसे कांग्रेस ने भारतीय सरकार पर दबाव डाला और यह सुनिश्चित किया कि अर्थव्यवस्था को और खराब करने के बजाय लोगों पर ध्यान केंद्रित किया जाए। वहीं एकोनॉमिक्स को पकोड़ानॉमिक्स बताकर कांग्रेस ने बीजेपी के 6 माह के कार्यकाल पर तंज किया।

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Congress trolls BJP six months India first posts on Twitter with vikas mukt bharat questions on Narendra Modi govt achievements

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

देखिये जरूर

World Aids Day 2019: जानें क्या होता है एड्स, ये हैं लक्षण और बचाव के उपाय

World Aids Day 2019: जानें क्या होता है एड्स, ये हैं लक्षण और बचाव के उपाय

World Aids Day 2019:जानें आखिर क्यों मनाया जाता है विश्व एड्स दिवस

World Aids Day 2019:जानें आखिर क्यों मनाया जाता है विश्व एड्स दिवस

विश्व एड्स दिवस 2019: जानें आखिर कब और कहां से हुई एड्स की शुरुआत

विश्व एड्स दिवस 2019: जानें आखिर कब और कहां से हुई एड्स की शुरुआत

गुजरात: इस कार का कटा सबसे महंगा 9.80 लाख रुपए का चालान

गुजरात: इस कार का कटा सबसे महंगा 9.80 लाख रुपए का चालान

सर्दियों में रहना है फिट तो घर पर जरूर ट्राई करें ये स्वादिष्ट रेसिपीज

सर्दियों में रहना है फिट तो घर पर जरूर ट्राई करें ये स्वादिष्ट रेसिपीज

त्वचा और बालों को रखना है सेहतमंद तो डाइट में शामिल करें ये खास चीजें

त्वचा और बालों को रखना है सेहतमंद तो डाइट में शामिल करें ये खास चीजें

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर