मोदी सरकार के 6 माह की उपलब्धियों पर भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बीच छिड़ा ट्विटर वार

केन्द्र की नरेन्द्र मोदी सरकार के छह महीने पूरे होने पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने मोदी सरकार की कई उपलब्धियों को लोगों के सामने रखा है। बीजेपी ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि पिछले छह महीने के दौरान मोदी सरकार के दूसरे कार्यकाल में जो साहसिक फैसले लिए गए हैं, वह लोगों की तरफ से उन पर किए गए विश्वास को दर्शाता है।
बीजेपी की तरफ से एक अन्य ट्वीट में यह कहा गया कि हमने वादा किया, संघर्ष किया और उसे पूरा किया। जम्मू कश्मीर को अनुच्छेद 370 की पीड़ा से छुटकारा मिला। इसके साथ ही जम्मू कश्मीर और लद्दाख को दो हिस्सों में बांट दिया गया। एक भारत और एक संविधान के सपने को मोदी सरकार ने पूरा किया है।
वहीं कांग्रेस ने भाजपा के ट्वीट पर कई सवाल दागे। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार के 6 माह पूरे होने पर केंद्र सरकार को कामकाज को लेकर ट्रोल किया है। कांग्रेस ने #विकास_मुक्त_भारत के साथ लगभग 8 ट्वीट किए जिसमें गिरती जीडीपी, महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध, ग्लोबल हंगर इंडैक्स में भारत की स्थिति, एडीआर की रिपोर्ट में बीजेपी विधायकों और सासंदों को खिलाफ महिलाओं से जुड़े अपराधिक मामलों का जिक्र है। इसके अलावा कांग्रेस ने हमला करते हुए कहा है कि- जब आयुष्मान भारत के तहत 54% अनुभव वाले अस्पताल निजी हैं और निजी अस्पताल 60% लाभार्थियों के लिए हैं, तो निजी और सरकारी अस्पतालों के बीच इतनी बड़ी असमानताएं क्यों हैं? कभी-कभी 200% से अधिक।
A New India is being created with renewed figures! #विकास_मुक्त_भारत https://t.co/dewpmjVCLZ pic.twitter.com/NtJykktyb0— Congress (@INCIndia) November 30, 2019
The govt. has come to the conclusion that the engine of growth is going to be privatisation & this is not planned out privatisation, this is Panic Privatisation: @Jairam_Ramesh #विकास_मुक्त_भारत https://t.co/h7vfXB2fez pic.twitter.com/FeGdXilYVi— Congress (@INCIndia) November 30, 2019
Historic "pakodanomics" makes India one of the worst governed economies.— Congress (@INCIndia) November 30, 2019
Manufacturing growth has fallen from 6.9% to -1.0% in 1 year, Core sector growth has fallen to -5.8% & Consumption is at a 47 year low. #विकास_मुक्त_भारत https://t.co/h9rpa48qJS pic.twitter.com/EIFnASFOVV
BJP govt was forced to exit RCEP because Opposition parties like INC put pressure on the Indian govt & ensured it focused on the people instead of devastating the economy further.#विकास_मुक्त_भारत https://t.co/OdsWp32iCg pic.twitter.com/8yIzOUs5Kd— Congress (@INCIndia) November 30, 2019
When 54% of empanelled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat are private & private hospitals are catering to 60% of beneficiaries, why are there such huge disparities between private & govt hospitals? Sometimes more than 200%#विकास_मुक्त_भारत https://t.co/LI29hNVnJm https://t.co/ntrKF6EzzW— Congress (@INCIndia) November 30, 2019
- Crimes against women increased by 9% from 2015-17 NCRB— Congress (@INCIndia) November 30, 2019
- India ranked most dangerous country for women- Thomson Reuters
- India ranked 102 out of 117 in Global Hunger Index-GHI
- BJP has the highest number of MPs & MLAs charged with crimes against women-ADR #विकास_मुक्त_भारत https://t.co/fcQsWPDuNE
India losing its mark globally.— Congress (@INCIndia) November 30, 2019
Drops 4 places from 1st to 5th in fastest growing economies in just 5.5 years.
Waah Modiji Waah! 👏#विकास_मुक्त_भारत https://t.co/6Lbx7o5Mud
एक अन्य ट्वीट में कांग्रेस ने कहा कि-भाजपा सरकार को आरसीईपी से बाहर निकलने के लिए मजबूर किया गया क्योंकि विपक्षी दलों जैसे कांग्रेस ने भारतीय सरकार पर दबाव डाला और यह सुनिश्चित किया कि अर्थव्यवस्था को और खराब करने के बजाय लोगों पर ध्यान केंद्रित किया जाए। वहीं एकोनॉमिक्स को पकोड़ानॉमिक्स बताकर कांग्रेस ने बीजेपी के 6 माह के कार्यकाल पर तंज किया।