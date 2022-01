पद्म पुरस्कारों का ऐलान, CDS रावत- कल्याण सिंह को मरणोपरांत पद्म विभूषण; देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla to be conferred with Padma Bhushan



Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat & Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam to be awarded Padma Shri pic.twitter.com/J5K9aX9Qxz