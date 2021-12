हेलिकॉप्टर हादसे में CDS बिपिन रावत के संग इन अफसरों की मौत, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

In pictures from left to right- Madhulika Rawat, wife of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar 1 Para (SF), NK Gurushewak Singh 9 Para (SF), Lance Naik BS Teja 11 Para (SF)



Gen Rawat, his wife, & 11 Army, IAF personnel died in a chopper crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu today pic.twitter.com/8wy5qKxFFl