I had given money to Sunil Patil in 2018-19 for some work & for the last 6 months, I was following him to get that money back. This year in Sep, we were in a hotel room where Sunil Patil told Bhanushali that a big game has happened: Vijay Pagare, a witness in drugs-on cruise-case pic.twitter.com/9IwyeKfgKZ