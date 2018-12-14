राफेल पर SC के फैसले के बाद BJP हमलावर, जेटली बोले- झूठ बोलने वालों की हार हुई

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के राफेल सौदे के लेकर दिए फैसले के बाद से केंद्र सरकार कांग्रेस पर हमलावर हो गई ही। पहले अमित शाह ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर राहुल गांधी से पूछा की वो स्त्रोत बताएं की उन्हें कहां से जानकारी मिली। इसके बाद देर शाम वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने भी कांग्रेस पर हमला किया। जेटली ने कहा, उच्चतम न्यायालय के फैसले के बाद अब इस बहस पर विराम लग गया है। उन्होंने कहा, झूठ की उम्र बहुत कम होती है।
अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद राफेल में रोड़े अटकाने वालों की हार हुई है। कांग्रेस ने देश की सुरक्षा से समझौता करने की कोशिश की है। जेटली ने कहा, राफेल पर झूठ फैलाने वाले संसद में क्यों नहीं बोलते हैं। हम संसद में चर्चा के लिए तैयार हैं।
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: All the figures by the govt are correct and all the figures by Mr Rahul Gandhi are false and I have justified it... The truth has only one version and falsehood has many. That is why Mr Rahul Gandhi quoted several figures. #RafaleDeal pic.twitter.com/fIyD1d13g4— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2018
FM: #RafaleDeal protected both security&commercial interest of India. Security interest because it increases combat ability of India, commercial interest because the final price was significantly lower both for aircraft&weaponised aircraft than what was negotiated in 2007 & 2012. pic.twitter.com/ARWkNnsb1m— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2018
