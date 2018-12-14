DA Image

#BWFWorldTourFinals: भारत की पीवी सिंधु अमेरिका की झैंग बेइवेन को 21-9, 21-15 से हराकर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचींं।
राजस्थान के अगले CM अशोक गहलोत, डिप्टी CM होंगे सचिन पायलट
राफेल डील में मोदी सरकार को SC की क्लीन चिट, सभी याचिकाएं खारिज
राफेल सौदा : सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर बोले राजनाथ सिंह- कांग्रेस के आरोप झूठे थे
अमित शाह की कांग्रेस को चुनौती, कहा- संसद में राफेल पर जब तक चाहें चर्चा करें
INDvsAUS LIVE: ऑस्ट्रेलिया का छठा विकेट गिरा, ट्रेविस हेड 58 रन बनाकर आउट
INDvsAUS: 5 ओवर का खेल बाकी, टिम पेन और पैट कमिंस क्रीज पर, ऑस्ट्रेलिया का स्कोर 260/6
INDvsAUS: हनुमा विहारी ने दिलाई 5वीं कामयाबी, 45 रन बनाकर मार्श आउट
INDvsAUS LIVE: भारत को चौथी सफलता मिली, हैंड्सकॉम्ब पवेलियन लौटे
INDvsAUS: भारतीय गेंदबाजों ने बनाया दबाव, टी-ब्रेक तक ऑस्ट्रेलिया का स्कोर 145/3
राफेल पर SC के फैसले के बाद BJP हमलावर, जेटली बोले- झूठ बोलने वालों की हार हुई

अरुण जेटली (Photo-ANI)

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के राफेल सौदे के लेकर दिए फैसले के बाद से केंद्र सरकार कांग्रेस पर हमलावर हो गई ही। पहले अमित शाह ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर राहुल गांधी से पूछा की वो स्त्रोत बताएं की उन्हें कहां से जानकारी मिली। इसके बाद देर शाम वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने भी कांग्रेस पर हमला किया। जेटली ने कहा, उच्चतम न्यायालय के फैसले के बाद अब इस बहस पर विराम लग गया है। उन्होंने कहा, झूठ की उम्र बहुत कम होती है। 

अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद राफेल में रोड़े अटकाने वालों की हार हुई है। कांग्रेस ने देश की सुरक्षा से समझौता करने की कोशिश की है। जेटली ने कहा, राफेल पर झूठ फैलाने वाले संसद में क्यों नहीं बोलते हैं। हम संसद में चर्चा के लिए तैयार हैं।

 राहुल गांधी ने अशोक गहलोत को बनाया राजस्थान का 'पायलट'

क्या छत्तीसगढ़ में भी CM का ऐलान करने से पहेल राहुल गांधी देंगे ये संकेत? 

दूसरा टेस्ट
ऑस्ट्रेलिया277/6
vs
भारतबैटिंग बाकी
Fri, 14 Dec 2018 07:50 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज198/9(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश178/2(36.0)
84 गेंदों में 1.5 प्रति ओवर की औसत से 21 रन चाहिए
Fri, 14 Dec 2018 11:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
बांग्लादेश255/7(50.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज256/6(49.4)
वेस्ट इंडीज ने बांग्लादेश को 4 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 11 Dec 2018 12:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज195/9(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश196/5(35.1)
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 5 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 09 Dec 2018 12:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टेस्ट
भारत(250),307
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया(235),291/10
भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 31 रनों से हराया
Thu, 06 Dec 2018 05:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टेस्ट
न्यूजीलैंड(274),353
vs
पाकिस्तान(348),156/10
न्यूजीलैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 123 रनों से हराया
Mon, 03 Dec 2018 11:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टेस्ट
न्यूजीलैंड
vs
श्रीलंका
बेसिन रिज़र्व, वेलिंगटन, न्यूज़ीलैंड
Sat, 15 Dec 2018 03:30 AM IST
पहला टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
बांग्लादेश
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज
सिल्हेट इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम, सिल्हेट
Mon, 17 Dec 2018 03:30 PM IST
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
बांग्लादेश
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज
शेरे बांग्ला नेशनल स्टेडियम, मीरपुर
Thu, 20 Dec 2018 04:30 PM IST

