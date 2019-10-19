 A building collapsed in Vadodara in Gujarat many people feared trapped - गुजरात के वडोदरा में ढही इमारत, कई लोगों के दबने की आशंका DA Image

होमदेश

गुजरात के वडोदरा में ढही इमारत, कई लोगों के दबने की आशंका

a building which was being demolished in gujarat s vadodara city collapsed trapping several labourer

गुजरात के वडोदरा शहर में एक इमारत को ढहा जा रहा था, उसके ढहने से कई मजदूर उसमें फंस गए। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है।

समाचार एजेंसी के मुताबिक, वडोदरा के जकतनाका इलाके में तलाशी और बचाव अभियान जारी है। इसके साथ ही, फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गई है।

  • Web Title:A building collapsed in Vadodara in Gujarat many people feared trapped

