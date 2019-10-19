गुजरात के वडोदरा में ढही इमारत, कई लोगों के दबने की आशंका

गुजरात के वडोदरा शहर में एक इमारत को ढहा जा रहा था, उसके ढहने से कई मजदूर उसमें फंस गए। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है।

Gujarat: A building collapsed while work to demolish the building was underway in Chhani Jakatnaka area of Vadodara. Labourers fear trapped, fire brigades present at the spot. Search and rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/3gZo3opDyb