नन्हे विराट को मिला बाल पुरस्कार, महज 7 साल की उम्र में 19,341 फीट ऊंचे पहाड़ पर चढ़ लहराया था तिरंगा

Hyderabad| 9-yr-old Telukunta Virat Chandra awarded with PM Bal Puraskar in Sports for scaling Mt Kilimanjaro last year



"I used to run for 6-7km every day, did sit-ups, suryanamaskar...meditation. It was very cold there, but we focussed on summit point despite body aches"he said pic.twitter.com/w3T59IpBQD